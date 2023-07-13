Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Firing of Dougherty County administrator now final

As WALB has looked into this incident, we’ve found documents that suggest McCoy’s estranged relationship with the board dates back to 2016.
By Jamie Worsley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The firing of former Dougherty County Administrator Mike McCoy is final. Thursday, McCoy received the separation notice from the county.

It means the only thing that Mike McCoy can do now is to sue the county.

McCoy’s attorney Maurice King is expected to issue an ante litem, or intent to sue, sometime soon.

The notice lists the reason for McCoy’s firing as, “failure to exercise good judgment in his decision to appoint an Assistant County Administrator-- without discussing the actions with the members of the Board.”

WALB is also hearing for the first time from Acting County Administrator Barry Brooks, who was the recent hire that McCoy made before his termination and is the hire at the center of this controversy.

Brooks explains how he would have approached the commission about his hire if he was the county administrator at the time.

“They would know what direction I was going in, but it would not be their decision to make. But I would value their input,” Brooks said.

As WALB has looked into this incident, we’ve found documents that suggest McCoy’s estranged relationship with the board dates back to 2016.

We are still working to interview everyone named in the documents and will continue to develop this story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate...
Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke face new charges of concealing Grinstead’s death and are back in court...
Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case ends
Dr. Jason Smith is the new chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
New chief medical officer named at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Latest News

Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
Firing of Dougherty County administrator now final
Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke face new charges of concealing Grinstead’s death and are back in court...
Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case ends
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Dog rescued from structure fire in Valdosta