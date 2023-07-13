Firing of Dougherty County administrator now final

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The firing of former Dougherty County Administrator Mike McCoy is final. Thursday, McCoy received the separation notice from the county.

It means the only thing that Mike McCoy can do now is to sue the county.

McCoy’s attorney Maurice King is expected to issue an ante litem, or intent to sue, sometime soon.

The notice lists the reason for McCoy’s firing as, “failure to exercise good judgment in his decision to appoint an Assistant County Administrator-- without discussing the actions with the members of the Board.”

WALB is also hearing for the first time from Acting County Administrator Barry Brooks, who was the recent hire that McCoy made before his termination and is the hire at the center of this controversy.

Brooks explains how he would have approached the commission about his hire if he was the county administrator at the time.

“They would know what direction I was going in, but it would not be their decision to make. But I would value their input,” Brooks said.

As WALB has looked into this incident, we’ve found documents that suggest McCoy’s estranged relationship with the board dates back to 2016.

We are still working to interview everyone named in the documents and will continue to develop this story.

