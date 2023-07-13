Fire, police respond to fire outside Valdosta Walmart

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Both fire and police units were called to a fire at a Valdosta Walmart on Thursday.

The fire on the outside of the Inner Perimeter Road Walmart was contained to several pallets behind the tire station, according to the Valdosta Fire Department. It was first reported around 11:45 a.m.

Brookfield Drive is currently blocked off to traffic.

Currently, WALB is not aware of any reported injuries from the fire.

Valdosta police are also reportedly investigating.

Photo from the scene of the Valdosta Walmart pallet fire (Source: WALB)

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.