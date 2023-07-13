Ask the Expert
Fire, police respond to fire outside Valdosta Walmart

Photo from the scene of the Valdosta Walmart pallet fire.
Photo from the scene of the Valdosta Walmart pallet fire.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie and Seth Feiner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Both fire and police units were called to a fire at a Valdosta Walmart on Thursday.

The fire on the outside of the Inner Perimeter Road Walmart was contained to several pallets behind the tire station, according to the Valdosta Fire Department. It was first reported around 11:45 a.m.

Brookfield Drive is currently blocked off to traffic.

Currently, WALB is not aware of any reported injuries from the fire.

Valdosta police are also reportedly investigating.

Photo from the scene of the Valdosta Walmart pallet fire
Photo from the scene of the Valdosta Walmart pallet fire(Source: WALB)

Stay with WALB for updates.

