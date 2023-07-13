Fire, police respond to fire outside Valdosta Walmart
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Both fire and police units were called to a fire at a Valdosta Walmart on Thursday.
The fire on the outside of the Inner Perimeter Road Walmart was contained to several pallets behind the tire station, according to the Valdosta Fire Department. It was first reported around 11:45 a.m.
Brookfield Drive is currently blocked off to traffic.
Currently, WALB is not aware of any reported injuries from the fire.
Valdosta police are also reportedly investigating.
