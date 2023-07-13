Ask the Expert
Dog rescued from structure fire in Valdosta

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire on Thursday.

Around 1:45 a.m., fire units arrived to find smoke coming from the residence in the 1300 block of Partridge Place.

The fire was brought under control, no injuries were reported and a dog was rescued from the structure, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

