Dog rescued from structure fire in Valdosta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire on Thursday.

Around 1:45 a.m., fire units arrived to find smoke coming from the residence in the 1300 block of Partridge Place.

The fire was brought under control, no injuries were reported and a dog was rescued from the structure, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

