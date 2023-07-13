Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Dawson police search for shooting suspect

Photo of shooting suspect Tavoris Calloway.
Photo of shooting suspect Tavoris Calloway.(Source: Dawson Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted for causing an alleged shooting injury.

Tavoris “Demp” Calloway, 37, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

On Sunday, July 9, Calloway reportedly shot another man after getting into an argument with him at the Standley Oxford Apartments complex, according to the Dawson Police Department. He then fled the scene.

Police confirm the victim was taken to the hospital and is now recovering.

Calloway stands around 5′08″ and is about 250 pounds.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call Dawson police at (229) 995-4414 or the Terrell County Sheriff’s Department at (229) 995-4488.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate...
Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke face new charges of concealing Grinstead’s death and are back in court...
Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case ends
Dr. Jason Smith is the new chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
New chief medical officer named at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Latest News

Lowndes County Fire Rescue provides safety tips for pet owners
The dog, Huncho, was saved from a Valdosta house fire.
Lowndes County Fire Rescue provides safety tips for pet owners
Promo for the church's Survivor games.
Lee Co. youth group hosts ‘Survivor’ fundraiser
Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke face new charges of concealing Grinstead’s death and are back in court...
Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case ends