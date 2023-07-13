Dawson police search for shooting suspect

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted for causing an alleged shooting injury.

Tavoris “Demp” Calloway, 37, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

On Sunday, July 9, Calloway reportedly shot another man after getting into an argument with him at the Standley Oxford Apartments complex, according to the Dawson Police Department. He then fled the scene.

Police confirm the victim was taken to the hospital and is now recovering.

Calloway stands around 5′08″ and is about 250 pounds.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call Dawson police at (229) 995-4414 or the Terrell County Sheriff’s Department at (229) 995-4488.

