Jeremy Bell Jr Commits to Indiana University

By Janyre Cooper
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Clinch county’s Jeremy Bell Jr. announces his decision on where he plans to play football when high school ends.

After receiving 16 offers, the wide receiver has officially committed to Indiana University. A decision that came easy, after his official visit saying

“When I went to like the campus, it looked good, and the coaches showed a lot of love. The way the coaches and players bonded together, it was strong, and I wanted to be around that.”

Jeremy Bell Jr commits to Indiana
Jeremy Bell Jr commits to Indiana(Indiana Athletics | WALB)

Last season, as a junior he helped Clinch County reach the quarterfinals of the playoffs. He caught 31 passes for over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. When asked on why he believes he will succeed at the next level, he said “I think I’m a leader. I think I can make plays. I make plays when the game is tough, I can always come through for my team and I feel like I can do that at the next level and coaches can see that.”

The multi-sport athlete won the state championship for the 400-meter dash setting a personal best, something he hopes to outdo during his senior year. “Some goals I have is to win another state championship in track, and to try and win a state championship in football, and get 1,000 points in basketball” said Bell Jr.

Jeremy Bell wins gold medal
Jeremy Bell wins gold medal(Source: WALB)

