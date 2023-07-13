City of Albany to offer cooling stations around the city

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, July 15, the city of Albany, with the help of Dougherty County, will begin Operation Safe Place to give people a place to cool off during the day.

Below is a list of locations that will be available to anyone needing a break from the heat on Saturday and the times they will be open. Water will be provided at each location.

The Albany Civic Center Address: 100 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Henderson Community Center Address: 701 Willard Avenue Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Albany Transportation Center Address: W. Oglethorpe Boulevard Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in downtown Albany Address: 300 Pine Avenue Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Northwest Library Branch Address: 2507 Dawson Road Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Southside Library Branch Address: 2114 Habersham Road Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tallulah Massey Library Branch Address: 2004 Stratford Drive Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Westtown Library Branch Address: 2124 Waddell Avenue Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.