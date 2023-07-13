City of Albany to offer cooling stations around the city
Jul. 13, 2023
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, July 15, the city of Albany, with the help of Dougherty County, will begin Operation Safe Place to give people a place to cool off during the day.
Below is a list of locations that will be available to anyone needing a break from the heat on Saturday and the times they will be open. Water will be provided at each location.
- The Albany Civic Center
- Address: 100 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard
- Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Henderson Community Center
- Address: 701 Willard Avenue
- Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Albany Transportation Center
- Address: W. Oglethorpe Boulevard
- Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in downtown Albany
- Address: 300 Pine Avenue
- Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Northwest Library Branch
- Address: 2507 Dawson Road
- Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Southside Library Branch
- Address: 2114 Habersham Road
- Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tallulah Massey Library Branch
- Address: 2004 Stratford Drive
- Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Westtown Library Branch
- Address: 2124 Waddell Avenue
- Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
