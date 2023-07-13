Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

City of Albany to offer cooling stations around the city

On Saturday, July 15, the city of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County, will begin...
On Saturday, July 15, the city of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County, will begin Operation Safe Place to give people a place to cool off during the day.(MGN)
By WALB News Team and Rowan Edmonds
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, July 15, the city of Albany, with the help of Dougherty County, will begin Operation Safe Place to give people a place to cool off during the day.

Below is a list of locations that will be available to anyone needing a break from the heat on Saturday and the times they will be open. Water will be provided at each location.

  • The Albany Civic Center
    • Address: 100 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard
    • Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Henderson Community Center
    • Address: 701 Willard Avenue
    • Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Albany Transportation Center
    • Address: W. Oglethorpe Boulevard
    • Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in downtown Albany
    • Address: 300 Pine Avenue
    • Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Northwest Library Branch
    • Address: 2507 Dawson Road
    • Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Southside Library Branch
    • Address: 2114 Habersham Road
    • Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tallulah Massey Library Branch
    • Address: 2004 Stratford Drive
    • Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Westtown Library Branch
    • Address: 2124 Waddell Avenue
    • Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate...
Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke face new charges of concealing Grinstead’s death and are back in court...
Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case ends
Dr. Jason Smith is the new chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
New chief medical officer named at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Latest News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Dog rescued from structure fire in Valdosta
Photo from the scene of the Valdosta Walmart pallet fire.
VFD: Fire outside Valdosta Walmart result of possible arson
Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke face new charges of concealing Grinstead’s death and are back in court...
Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case ends
Dismissal hearing for Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke in Tara Grinstead case