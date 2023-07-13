Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Bo Dukes motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case continues

By Lenah Allen, Alicia Lewis and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - One of two men connected to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen is back in court Thursday -- six months after the initial motion hearings began to seek to throw new charges against him out of Ben Hill County.

In October 2005, Tara Grinstead, a teacher at Irwin County High School, disappeared after attending an event in Ocilla.

Bo Dukes, who was convicted on Wilcox County charges related to Grinstead’s death, is back in court in Ben Hill County for a hearing that could last two days. He faces charges of concealing Grinstead’s death.

The defense argues that the statute of limitations – the time allowed to bring new charges in a case-- has run out. In this case, that’s four years, but extra time is given because court procedures stopped during COVID.

Prosecutors argue they didn’t have legal grounds to bring these charges until 2017 when Ryan Duke, who was acquitted of Grinstead’s murder in Irwin County, allegedly confessed. Still, the defense argues they received a tip that prosecutors could have acted on back in 2005.

Duke also faces six new charges out of Ben Hill County, including concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

The proceedings began at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The judge will need to decide if this case’s statute of limitations has passed.

We will bring you updates as court proceedings continue.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Everyone should make their Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids is still eligible. Redetermination...
Your Medicaid and PeachCare Kids eligibility may have changed
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate...
Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater
Dr. Jason Smith is the new chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
New chief medical officer named at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Latest News

This new pediatric unit allows children to get serviced faster. The unit keeps patients in the...
Colquitt Regional Medical Center opens new pediatric unit
Yard signs, bracelets help fundraise for fallen Deputy Tyee Browne's family
Colquitt Regional Medical Center opens new pediatric unit
For non-WIC recipients, the fresh local produce was being sold for a low price.
South Health District’s WIC Program hosts annual farmer’s market