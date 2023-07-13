Bo Dukes motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case continues

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - One of two men connected to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen is back in court Thursday -- six months after the initial motion hearings began to seek to throw new charges against him out of Ben Hill County.

In October 2005, Tara Grinstead, a teacher at Irwin County High School, disappeared after attending an event in Ocilla.

Bo Dukes, who was convicted on Wilcox County charges related to Grinstead’s death, is back in court in Ben Hill County for a hearing that could last two days. He faces charges of concealing Grinstead’s death.

The defense argues that the statute of limitations – the time allowed to bring new charges in a case-- has run out. In this case, that’s four years, but extra time is given because court procedures stopped during COVID.

Prosecutors argue they didn’t have legal grounds to bring these charges until 2017 when Ryan Duke, who was acquitted of Grinstead’s murder in Irwin County, allegedly confessed. Still, the defense argues they received a tip that prosecutors could have acted on back in 2005.

Duke also faces six new charges out of Ben Hill County, including concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

The proceedings began at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The judge will need to decide if this case’s statute of limitations has passed.

We will bring you updates as court proceedings continue.

