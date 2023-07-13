Skip to content
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar
Jimmy Carter Coverage
Watch Live
Latest Video
WALB News Now
News
Weather
Sports
Submit a News Tip
Contact Us
Send it to 10
Home
Watch WALB Live
WALB on Roku
WALB News Now
News
Best Life
Civil Rights Legacy
Crime
Education
Editorials
Health
Good News
Multimedia
Investigate
National
Politics
State
Submit a News Tip
Push It Forward
Weather
First View 10 Cameras
Hurricane Coverage
Closings
Radar
Sports
College Sports
Fish and Game Forecast
High School Sports
Sports Talk
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Latest Video
Programming
Programming Schedule
Community
Ask the Expert
Civil Rights Legacy
Calendar
Dialogue This Week
Editorial
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Heroes Among Us Submission Form
Noon News
Proud to be a Farmer
Send it to 10
The Shoppes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Gray Television Careers
Advertise Your Business
Contests
Day Trippin'
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Albany Seahawks host youth 7 on 7 camp
Video from WALB
By
Morgan Jackson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Critically missing woman found safe
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Police: Man facing charges after shooting and armed robbery incidents in Albany
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating
Latest News
Litman Lions top AINT4NOTHINBALLERS in Battle of the South Championship
Atlanta native, Georgia Tech grad advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals
William Byron wins rain-shortened Quaker State 400
Ross Chastain visits South Georgia ahead of Quaker State 400