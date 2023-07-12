Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars

The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science...
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth.(Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach | NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet: the dramatic close-up of dozens of stars at the moment of birth.

NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing 50 baby stars in a cloud complex 390 light-years away. The region is relatively quiet yet full of illuminated gases, jets of hydrogen and even dense cocoons of dust with the delicate beginnings of even more stars.

“Prepare to be awestruck!” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted, noting that the image “presents star birth as an impressionistic masterpiece.”

“One year in & the adventure has only just begun!” added NASA’s second in command, Pamela Melroy.

All of the young stars appear to be no bigger than our sun. Scientists said the breathtaking shot provides the best clarity yet of this brief phase of a star’s life.

“Our own sun experienced a phase like this, long ago, and now we have the technology to see the beginning of another’s star’s story,” Klaus Pontoppidan, who served until recently as project scientist, said in a statement.

This cloud complex, known as Rho Ophiuchi, is the closest-star forming region to Earth. With no stars in the foreground of the photo, NASA noted, the details stand out all the more. Some of the stars display shadows indicating possible planets in the making, according to NASA.

Webb — the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched into space — has been churning out cosmic beauty shots for the past year. The first pictures from the $10 billion infrared telescope were unveiled last July, six months after its liftoff from French Guiana.

It’s considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, orbiting Earth for 33 years. A joint NASA-European Space Agency effort, Webb scans the universe from a more distant perch, 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away.

Still ahead for Webb: Astronomers hope to behold the earliest stars and galaxies of the universe while scouring the cosmos for any hints of life.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive.
APD searching for critically missing woman
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Photo of Grant Wininger.
Police: Man facing charges after shooting and armed robbery incidents in Albany
At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County...
1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating
The organization will be hosting a town hall on July 12 at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at 200...
New Americus outreach ministry aims to curb youth gun violence

Latest News

LNL: 3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash - clipped version
Christopher Eubanks of the US returns to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match...
Atlanta native, Georgia Tech grad advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals
FILE - The prices of goods and services are expected to have fallen overall in June when...
US inflation falls to 3%, lowest level in more than 2 years, as price pressures ease
FILE - The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but...
Norovirus cases surge on cruise ships