Warming global climate causes higher temperatures in Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Fourth of July holiday was the hottest day on record.

The global temperature is normally around the upper 50s. On the week of the Independence Day holiday, the global temperature was in the 60s for two days in a row.

According to the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Predictions, the average global temperature reached 62.92 degrees Fahrenheit on the Fourth of July.

The increase in temperatures can cause air conditioning units to need more repair since they will be used more often.

WALB’s Fallon Howard speaks to local HVAC company Safe Aire and Albany residents on how the company can help homeowners best preserve their air conditioning units.

WALB’s Tommie Owens and Lorenza Medley discuss how the increasing temperatures will impact Southwest Georgia and residents’ air conditioning units this week’s Weather Academy segment.

