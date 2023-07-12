Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Tift Co. Schools staff relocated after administration building fire

Photo of fire crews at the Tift County Schools Administration Building
Photo of fire crews at the Tift County Schools Administration Building(Source: Tift County Schools (Facebook))
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Some Tift County Schools staff are having to relocate after a fire at the administration building on Tuesday night.

The fire was started at the Tift County Schools Administrative Building, formerly the Annie Bell Clark School.

The fire department was able to quickly put out the fire that left little damage and no injuries, according to the post by Tift County Schools.

The building will be closed until further notice, however, staff will be relocated to Tift County High School.

WALB is still working to confirm the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive.
Critically missing woman found safe
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Photo of Grant Wininger.
Police: Man facing charges after shooting and armed robbery incidents in Albany
At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County...
1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating
Everyone should make their Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids is still eligible. Redetermination...
Your Medicaid and PeachCare Kids eligibility may have changed

Latest News

Dr. Jason Smith is the new chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
New chief medical officer named at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Christopher Eubanks of the US returns to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match...
Atlanta native, Georgia Tech grad advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals
An investigation found that the spill was caused by a bypass pumping operation and an unknown...
City of Valdosta Utilities Department investigating wastewater overflow causing collapsed sewer main
The three suspects are wanted for crimes in Valdosta and two cities in Florida.
3 arrested in connection to Valdosta armed robbery, other charges pending in Fla.