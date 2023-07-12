Tift Co. Schools staff relocated after administration building fire

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Some Tift County Schools staff are having to relocate after a fire at the administration building on Tuesday night.

The fire was started at the Tift County Schools Administrative Building, formerly the Annie Bell Clark School.

The fire department was able to quickly put out the fire that left little damage and no injuries, according to the post by Tift County Schools.

The building will be closed until further notice, however, staff will be relocated to Tift County High School.

WALB is still working to confirm the cause of the fire.

