Officers hope for decrease in crime with new technology

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) has a new way of monitoring the community, specifically for gunfire, and they are using high-tech systems to do it.

Similar technology is being used at other law enforcement agencies across our region.

“I hope that this new technology just helps law enforcement, and it improves the community’s ability to be safer in their communities in the long run,” DPD Chief Brannen Pruette said. “So, it’s going to be a trial to determine whether or not this technology actually works to reduce those issues.”

DPD says those issues include false reports of gunfire in the city limits. Recently, they received a $110,000 Community Public Safety Grant to implement ShotSpotter technology. The system will be put up within the next several months.

Pruette says sometimes when people call in for shots fired, it turns out to be things like fireworks or a car backfiring. But this new technology can differentiate those things.

“If it’s an actual gunshot, they immediately within just a couple of seconds of them getting the notice that gunshots took place, they’ll notify the 911 center which will notify us so we can respond in a quicker, timelier manner to be able to get there and hopefully address whatever is going on,” he said.

The Thomasville Police Department is currently in the trial period with its new Flock Safety cameras and gunshot detectors. They say this is much needed.

“From January of this year through March or through the end of March, we responded to a hundred and fifteen shots fired calls,” Thomasville Police Department Major Shane Harris said. “That could either be a citizen calling dispatch saying they heard gunshots or an officer on patrol heading those.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.