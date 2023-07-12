New chief medical officer named at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is welcoming a new chief medical officer (CMO).

“Basically, my role as CMO is to work with the physicians and the administration as well as Dr. Dianna Grant, the health system CMO, to ensure we’re providing the highest quality and safest care possible to our patients,” New Phoebe CMO Dr. Jason Smith said in a release.

Smith was born and raised in Douglasville, Georgia and previously worked in Southwest Georgia. While in Mitchell County, Smith worked at a local hospital and nursing home, as well as a primary care clinic.

According to the release, Smith served as CMO during the last eight years for hospitals in Athens and Wisconsin.

Smith said he will be an advocate for all members of the medical staff, not just physicians employed by Phoebe.

“I want to help provide resources that physicians might need to make their jobs easier, faster or safer,” Smith said. “And I want to make sure that any physician who comes to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital or whose patients come here have a resource to provide feedback. I want to know what did we do right, where can we improve and how can we work better with those physicians to improve our care and provide the healthcare services that the community wants and needs.”

Smith said he is impressed that Phoebe continues to grow at a time when many health systems around the country are contracting services and laying off employees.

“Phoebe continues to put dollars back into its people and its community, and that’s a rare occurrence. Times are tough, but we’re looking toward the next hundred years. We’re not looking at the balance sheet for tomorrow. We want to grow in a way that ensures we can provide what the people we serve need and what they put us here to provide,” Smith said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.