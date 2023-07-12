Memorial bracelets fundraiser in honor of fallen Crisp County deputy

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A digital store and nonprofit is now offering fundraising bracelets in honor of a Crisp County deputy who was killed after a traffic stop shooting.

According to LazerWerk Memorial Bracelet Foundation, proceeds from the bracelet sales will go to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, which will then give it to fallen Deputy Tyee Browne’s mother.

The sheriff’s office approved the fundraiser since they received many questions from the community on where to get Deputy Browne memorial items.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

