Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Memorial bracelets fundraiser in honor of fallen Crisp County deputy

Photo of the bracelets being sold to raise funds for fallen Deputy Tyee Browne's mother
Photo of the bracelets being sold to raise funds for fallen Deputy Tyee Browne's mother(LazerWerk Memorial Bracelet Foundation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A digital store and nonprofit is now offering fundraising bracelets in honor of a Crisp County deputy who was killed after a traffic stop shooting.

According to LazerWerk Memorial Bracelet Foundation, proceeds from the bracelet sales will go to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, which will then give it to fallen Deputy Tyee Browne’s mother.

The sheriff’s office approved the fundraiser since they received many questions from the community on where to get Deputy Browne memorial items.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive.
Critically missing woman found safe
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Photo of Grant Wininger.
Police: Man facing charges after shooting and armed robbery incidents in Albany
At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County...
1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating
Everyone should make their Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids is still eligible. Redetermination...
Your Medicaid and PeachCare Kids eligibility may have changed

Latest News

The owners told WALB opening during a pandemic and fighting through hardships since the fire...
Family-owned restaurant in Moultrie rebuilding from kitchen fire a year later
Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest, community reflects
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest on Monday
Albany Rotary Club members seek to help high school freshman football players