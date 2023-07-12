Hope for families of unsolved murder cases: Georgia cold case bill now law

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coleman Baker Act is named after two Georgia murder victims Sue Coleman and Tara Baker.

The act gives crime victims’ families the ability to request access to case files if six years have passed since their loved one’s death. It would also force law enforcement agencies to have a system to accept these requests and reinvestigate if the families call for it.

According to statistics from “Uncovered,” as of 2023 in Georgia, there are over 11,000 cold cases dating back to 1980, meaning homicides that have remained unsolved over time. There are currently more than 200,000 cold case murders in the United States alone, a number which rises by around 6,000 each year.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the $5.4 million legislation to expand some of the crime scene technology that helps advances DNA showings. The act also calls for 10 agents as well as support staff to be added to the unit with hopes to get families justice.

Douglas woman Sandra Johnson, 32, was found dead in a cellular superstore in Douglas on May 17, 2010. Her son, Tray Robinson, started his career as a medicolegal death investigator in Dekalb County with hopes to get a better understanding of the system to one-day experience justice for his family.

“With my mom being murdered in 2010, technology wasn’t as updated as it is now, so I feel as though with the money being spent, investigators are going to be able to find out more information,” Robinson said.

Although it’s been 13 years since the passing of Robinson’s mother, he remains hopeful. The implementation of this bill adds to that.

“Really just prayer. Prayer keeps me going and encouraging myself to get up every day and just not have my head hanging down because I know that sooner or later, I don’t know, when but I know one day, I’ll get justice for my mom,” He said.

The bill has been in effect since July 1, 2023.

