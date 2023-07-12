Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Hope for families of unsolved murder cases: Georgia cold case bill now law

The North Louisiana Crime Lab is a state-of-the-art facility that's integral to the criminal...
The North Louisiana Crime Lab is a state-of-the-art facility that's integral to the criminal justice system... but it's facing possible closure due to funding issues.(KSLA)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coleman Baker Act is named after two Georgia murder victims Sue Coleman and Tara Baker.

The act gives crime victims’ families the ability to request access to case files if six years have passed since their loved one’s death. It would also force law enforcement agencies to have a system to accept these requests and reinvestigate if the families call for it.

According to statistics from “Uncovered,” as of 2023 in Georgia, there are over 11,000 cold cases dating back to 1980, meaning homicides that have remained unsolved over time. There are currently more than 200,000 cold case murders in the United States alone, a number which rises by around 6,000 each year.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the $5.4 million legislation to expand some of the crime scene technology that helps advances DNA showings. The act also calls for 10 agents as well as support staff to be added to the unit with hopes to get families justice.

Douglas woman Sandra Johnson, 32, was found dead in a cellular superstore in Douglas on May 17, 2010. Her son, Tray Robinson, started his career as a medicolegal death investigator in Dekalb County with hopes to get a better understanding of the system to one-day experience justice for his family.

“With my mom being murdered in 2010, technology wasn’t as updated as it is now, so I feel as though with the money being spent, investigators are going to be able to find out more information,” Robinson said.

Although it’s been 13 years since the passing of Robinson’s mother, he remains hopeful. The implementation of this bill adds to that.

“Really just prayer. Prayer keeps me going and encouraging myself to get up every day and just not have my head hanging down because I know that sooner or later, I don’t know, when but I know one day, I’ll get justice for my mom,” He said.

The bill has been in effect since July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive.
Critically missing woman found safe
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Photo of Grant Wininger.
Police: Man facing charges after shooting and armed robbery incidents in Albany
At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County...
1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating
Everyone should make their Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids is still eligible. Redetermination...
Your Medicaid and PeachCare Kids eligibility may have changed

Latest News

A Flock Safety camera.
Officers hope for decrease in crime with new technology
Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Leesburg-based foundation hosts fishing rodeos to raise funds
Lowndes County farmers market is helping families