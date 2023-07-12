Ask the Expert
Grocery store employee finds wallet with $6,000 in cash, returns it to owner

A grocery store employee in Mississippi is being praised for returning a wallet filled with more than $6,000 in cash. (Source: WDAM)
By Trey Howard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A grocery store employee in Mississippi is being praised for returning a wallet filled with more than $6,000 in cash.

On Friday, Ramey’s Marketplace employee Jennifer Sullivan found the wallet sitting open by the register at the store in Sumrall. She picked it up to see who it belonged to.

“I went around there and turned it around to see the name. When I saw it was a lot of money, I took my hands off,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she immediately found store manager Randy Bounds, and the pair began to think of a way to locate the wallet’s owner.

“We checked Facebook and everything we could,” said Bounds. “Come to find out, it was a man that lives here in Sumrall.”

Sullivan and Bounds also notified Sumrall police, who helped return the wallet to its rightful owner.

The owner’s identity is being kept private, but Sumrall Police Chief Elsie Cowart is praising the employee’s honest actions.

“In all of what’s going on in society, that person could have pocketed that money and not said a thing,” Cowart said. “She could have taken the money out; threw it in the garbage, but she chose to do what was right.”

Sullivan said she was just looking out for others.

“I’m hoping anybody would have done the same thing,” Sullivan said.

