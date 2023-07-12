Ask the Expert
Daily rain likely through the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drier air has pushed out as moisture returns across SGA. Today’s highs low-mid 90s but it felt much hotter more like 100-105. A few got wet with isolated showers and storms into early evening. Expect scattered showers and storms to become likely the next 7 days.

We’re back to our typical summertime conditions which keeps us hot and humid with a chance for cooling rain each afternoon and evening. Not a weekend washout but have a plan B for indoors. Temperatures remain near to slightly above average low-mid 90s and lows mid 70s.

Hotter mid 90s as rain chances relax next week.

