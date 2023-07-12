City of Valdosta Utilities Department investigating wastewater overflow causing collapsed sewer main

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta Utilities Department is investigating a wastewater overflow near the 1800 block of East Park Avenue.

A City of Valdosta employee observed a wastewater overflow on Thursday. An investigation found that the spill was caused by a bypass pumping operation and an unknown sediment blockage.

According to the release, the Utilities Department is working around the clock to adjust and remove blockages to prevent spills and repair the collapsed sewer main. An estimated 194,251 gallons of wastewater was released into the wetland watershed area of Knights Creek.

Staff immediately began cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow location. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified and warning signs have been posted.

“Preventing sewer spills has been, and will continue to be, the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Rehab Program, which includes Manhole Rehab, the Smoke Testing Program, Sewer Main Lining, and Sewer Main Replacement,” the City of Valdosta said in a release.

The Utilities Department has an ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters at different locations down the Withlacoochee River and has continued to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.

In 2020, the “Creek Crossing” program and the “Cap the Cleanout” program were initiated to help locate infiltration and inflow in the collection system.

“The city will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future,” the release said.

Contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department, Environmental Division at (229) 259-3592 for more information.

