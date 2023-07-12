Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

City of Valdosta Utilities Department investigating wastewater overflow causing collapsed sewer main

An investigation found that the spill was caused by a bypass pumping operation and an unknown...
An investigation found that the spill was caused by a bypass pumping operation and an unknown sediment blockage.(Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta Utilities Department is investigating a wastewater overflow near the 1800 block of East Park Avenue.

A City of Valdosta employee observed a wastewater overflow on Thursday. An investigation found that the spill was caused by a bypass pumping operation and an unknown sediment blockage.

According to the release, the Utilities Department is working around the clock to adjust and remove blockages to prevent spills and repair the collapsed sewer main. An estimated 194,251 gallons of wastewater was released into the wetland watershed area of Knights Creek.

Staff immediately began cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow location. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified and warning signs have been posted.

“Preventing sewer spills has been, and will continue to be, the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Rehab Program, which includes Manhole Rehab, the Smoke Testing Program, Sewer Main Lining, and Sewer Main Replacement,” the City of Valdosta said in a release.

The Utilities Department has an ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters at different locations down the Withlacoochee River and has continued to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.

In 2020, the “Creek Crossing” program and the “Cap the Cleanout” program were initiated to help locate infiltration and inflow in the collection system.

“The city will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future,” the release said.

Contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department, Environmental Division at (229) 259-3592 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County...
1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating
Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive.
APD searching for critically missing woman
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest on Monday
Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen

Latest News

The three suspects are wanted for crimes in Valdosta and two cities in Florida.
3 arrested in connection to Valdosta armed robbery, other charges pending in Fla.
Your Medicaid and PeachCare Kids eligibility may have changed
A packed room wanting to know why the city is $400,000 in debt.
City of Edison addresses $400K debt issues
Photo of Grant Wininger.
Police: Man facing charges after shooting and armed robbery incidents in Albany