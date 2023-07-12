Ask the Expert
20-year-old man killed after firework goes off in his hand on Fourth of July

Glen John Castillo Nakata, 20, died while setting off fireworks in a shopping center parking lot. (SOURCE: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KONA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A man in Hawaii was killed when a firework went off while he was holding it above his head on the Fourth of July.

Police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. that day to a retail parking lot in Kailua-Kona.

When officers arrived, they said they found 20-year-old Glen John Nakata on the ground with a substantial head injury.

According to KHNL, bystanders reported to police that they had seen Nakata holding a fireworks launcher above his head when the firework went off. It sent him to the ground, where he was left injured.

First responders took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

“Take it to heart; it’s an unfortunate tragic event that happened, you know, he is a young man; he is someone’s son,” Capt. Calvin Delaries of Hawaii Police Dept said. “Just to remind the public, you know, for times like this, you know, enjoy the holidays, but remember to be safe.”

Nakata’s family created a GoFundMe page, where they described him as a “carefree spirit” who lived to go fishing, hunting, and camping, and spent quality time with his friends and family.

Nakata’s funeral services are set for July 21 and 22.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

