William Byron wins rain-shortened Quaker State 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The first NASCAR night race in nine years was held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The day started off with clear skies but unfortunately the night didn’t end that way. With just 75 laps remaining the skies opened, leaving officials to make the decision to call the race, with William Byron leading the pack.

Entering the race, Ross Chastain, whose family owns and operates a watermelon farm in Cordele, held the 30th pole position. The worldwide express driver managed to make his way to the 12th spot before a collision ended his night early.

Ross Chastain, Worldwide Express driver (WALB)

Leading the pack when the green flag dropped was Aric Almirola. He won his first pole position of 2023, his 5th career pole. When the green flag was exchanged for a checkered flag, Almirola found himself in 18th place.

Chase Elliot, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Ryan Blaney were all top contenders ahead of Sunday,

Chase Elliot, like Chastain, is someone who typically races well in Atlanta. He has finished 7th or higher in the last three visits, including a win in 2022. He entered as the favorite to win the race. The defending champion’s Chevy never got the speed he needed. He managed to make up some ground as he started in pole position 23 but finished the night just outside the top ten in 13th.

Chase Elliot (WALB)

Joey Logano led 11 laps at one point, showing why he was a top contender entering the race. Unfortunately, when the weather cut the race short, while the #22 driver was gaining speed, he found himself in the middle of the pack.

Ultimately it was William Byron who was in front when the race was called.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.