Typical summertime conditions return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain free and not as humid with drier air across SGA Tuesday. We’re transitioning back to our typical summertime conditions. For the rest of the week, temperatures and humidity rises while afternoon and evening showers and storms return.

Highs rise to and slightly above average low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s. It’ll feel much hotter more like 100-105°+. Summer will be in full swing again by the weekend, Daily chances of rain will cool some off with scattered showers and storms. Not a weekend washout but you’ll need to have a backup for your outdoor activities.

