Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Take a look at the first trailer for ‘Wonka’

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Welcome to the chocolate factory!

The first trailer for “Wonka” was released Tuesday, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title character.

The clip shows a young Willy Wonka getting his start in the chocolate industry.

Director Paul King said the film is intended to be a prequel to the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to give fans more insight into Willy Wonka’s background.

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County...
1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest on Monday
Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive.
APD searching for critically missing woman
Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away, driver charged

Latest News

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
LNL: Hostage situation at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas
McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup
LNL: Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after serving 53 years of a life sentence for 2 murders - clipped version