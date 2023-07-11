Search begins for missing Albany teen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help in finding a runaway teen.

Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen in Albany wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.

She stands 5′07 and weighs around 120 pounds.

If you have any information on her possible location, you are asked to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or the nonemergency line at (229) 431-2132.

