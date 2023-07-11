Ask the Expert
Police: Valdosta man charged in apartment shooting that indirectly injured 18-year-old mother

The victim was struck by shrapnel from the gunshots, resulting in minor injuries.
The victim was struck by shrapnel from the gunshots, resulting in minor injuries.
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a woman and firing shots that led to a victim being injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD)

On July 10, Valdosta police officers responded to a call about a shooting in an apartment in Ora Lee West.

According to a public report released by VPD, an 18-year-old female had been arguing with Rodney Eugene Gray, 22. The victim reportedly told police Gray assaulted her during the dispute, and then he brought out a firearm and shot inside the apartment multiple times.

The victim was struck by shrapnel from the gunshots, resulting in minor injuries, police confirmed. She grabbed her three-year-old daughter and fled the apartment.

When the officers searched the residence, they didn’t find him. After making contact with Gray, he agreed to meet with the police. According to the report, he fled the scene when seeing police, however, he was tracked by a K-9 unit under a house.

Gray was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail on charges including:

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felony
  • First-degree cruelty to children
  • Reckless conduct
  • Battery family violence
  • Obstruction of law enforcement officers

“This was outstanding teamwork by everyone in our department to ensure that this offender was taken into custody quickly. With his reckless actions, we are lucky that there were not more serious injuries,” said Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

