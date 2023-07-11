Police: Man facing charges after shooting and armed robbery incidents in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after reportedly being involved in a shooting and an armed robbery.

Grant Wininger, 21, has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and probation violation.

He was reportedly involved in a shooting that injured a man near the intersection of Lenoard Ave. and Cone Street, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

In a separate instance, APD says Wininger held a man at gunpoint and stole his chain necklace.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, Wininger was found in Worth County.

He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail where more charges are likely.

If there is any other information you may have in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

