Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Police: Man facing charges after shooting and armed robbery incidents in Albany

He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail where more charges are likely.
He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail where more charges are likely.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after reportedly being involved in a shooting and an armed robbery.

Grant Wininger, 21, has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and probation violation.

He was reportedly involved in a shooting that injured a man near the intersection of Lenoard Ave. and Cone Street, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

In a separate instance, APD says Wininger held a man at gunpoint and stole his chain necklace.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, Wininger was found in Worth County.

He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail where more charges are likely.

If there is any other information you may have in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County...
1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest on Monday
Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away, driver charged
Today, family and friends gathered around to celebrate Nigel Brown's 11th Birthday. His life...
Family and friends come together to celebrate Nigel Brown’s 11th birthday

Latest News

The investigation into Tilley began after an online tip was made to the National Center for...
Coffee Co. man arrested on child sex crime charges
Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest, community reflects
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest on Monday
Laurence Sanders, 71, was first diagnosed with MS in 2001. He has found a ton of relief through...
Valdosta man battling MS receives relief after 21 years