New Americus outreach ministry aims to curb youth gun violence

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new outreach ministry in Americus is aiming to decrease gun violence in young boys and girls.

Dare2Care was started in June 2023 by Kimberly Page and Nicole Smith. Page said the ministry started after City Councilwoman Nicole Smith reached out to Page about helping the community solve the issue of gun violence in Americus.

The organization will be hosting a town hall meeting on July 12 at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at 200 Cotton Avenue.

“We hope with the town hall meeting that people will come out and show interest and get involved,” Page said. “Not only to solve the crime but to reach out to our young people. They really need someone to show that they love them, that they care about them, and that there’s hope. That there’s still hope for them.”

WALB’s Lorenza Medley will sit down with Page to talk about what the organization will do to help curb gun violence among the youth in Americus.

