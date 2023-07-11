Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

New Americus outreach ministry aims to curb youth gun violence

The organization just began in June 2023.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new outreach ministry in Americus is aiming to decrease gun violence in young boys and girls.

Dare2Care was started in June 2023 by Kimberly Page and Nicole Smith. Page said the ministry started after City Councilwoman Nicole Smith reached out to Page about helping the community solve the issue of gun violence in Americus.

The organization will be hosting a town hall meeting on July 12 at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at 200 Cotton Avenue.

“We hope with the town hall meeting that people will come out and show interest and get involved,” Page said. “Not only to solve the crime but to reach out to our young people. They really need someone to show that they love them, that they care about them, and that there’s hope. That there’s still hope for them.”

WALB’s Lorenza Medley will sit down with Page to talk about what the organization will do to help curb gun violence among the youth in Americus.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County...
1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest on Monday
Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away, driver charged
Today, family and friends gathered around to celebrate Nigel Brown's 11th Birthday. His life...
Family and friends come together to celebrate Nigel Brown’s 11th birthday

Latest News

Fowler and other members of the rotary club speaking with incoming freshmen.
Albany Rotary Club members seek to help incoming high school freshman football players
Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive.
APD searching for critically missing woman
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
The investigation into Tilley began after an online tip was made to the National Center for...
Coffee Co. man arrested on child sex crime charges