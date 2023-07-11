Ask the Expert
Family-owned restaurant in Moultrie rebuilding from kitchen fire a year later

A year ago, Dalton's was burned down because of a fire. Now, they are reopening soon with brand new repairs.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Around July 2022, the entire kitchen and diner area was gutted out at Dalton’s restaurant due to a random kitchen fire.

A devastating tragedy caused the staple in the Moultrie community to shut down.

The owners told WALB opening during a pandemic and fighting through hardships since the fire has not been easy, but they are thankful for the love and support.

During this process, business continued at another location in the downtown area. Dalton’s originated from Kelly Dalton and Amy Daltons’ grandparents, who owned several restaurants in the late 1960s. Their morals and values are based upon love, family, and of course good, food.

“It’s been draining, tiring, rewarding; we’ve come a long way in a short amount of time. We’re going to have breakfast seven days a week, so we’re adding that. We will be opening at 6 Monday through Saturday, and 7 on Sundays is the plan,” Kelly said.

As of now, there is no set date for the reopening, but the owners are hoping for some time in August with new menu items added.

“I come here just about every other day. I’m excited to see what they got in store for us. Ready to check out the atmosphere. The atmosphere was awesome before the fire, but I’m just ready to see what all brand-new stuff they got,” Casandra Peterson, a customer, said.

One customer told WALB she was celebrating her birthday on Tuesday and spending it with the Daltons was a no-brainer.

“I love to come to Dalton’s to celebrate. We had a lot of milestone birthdays here with my husband and our grandchildren. Being here is like being in your own home eating around the supper table,” Martha Hobbs, a customer, said.

Customers were in disbelief about the fire, but happy to see Dalton’s bounce back a year later.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

