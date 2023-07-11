Ask the Expert
Coffee Co. man arrested on child sex crime charges

The investigation into Tilley began after an online tip was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about him possibly having and distributing child sexual abuse material, per a GBI release.(AP/WCTV)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County man has been arrested and charged on several counts of child sex crimes.

William Zachary Tilley, 19, was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children and two counts of aggravated child molestation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The investigation into Tilley began after an online tip was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about him possibly having and distributing child sexual abuse material, per a GBI release.

The GBI said the tip was passed along and then prompted the search of Tilley’s home and his later arrest.

He was taken to the Coffee County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at (404) 270-8870 or online by clicking here.

