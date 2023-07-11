City of Edison addresses $400K debt issues

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - People in Edison are still wondering where their money went after the city council met on Monday night and revealed, once again, that they are hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

The city is around $400,000 in debt. And now, city employees say there might not be enough funds to fix things around the city like a manhole that could cause sewage issues for residents.

Marcia Killingsworth was a very vocal attendant at the meeting. She says she and other people in the city have been looking into the city’s finances since December 2020, when they received COVID funds. Killingsworth didn’t find out about the extent of the debt until the city council’s June meeting.

“So I asked the mayor about the status of the city’s debt, and he did not give us a complete picture,” Killingsworth said. “It wasn’t until WALB’s report on June 30th, the day before the fiscal year began, that we discovered from the city attorney that the city was $400,000 in debt.”

A police officer at Monday’s meeting called for the GBI to be alerted to investigate where the COVID funds went, along with the city’s regular funds from taxes.

“If the GBI comes in, I believe it would be an awesome resolution and it would be as soon as possible,” Tia Ingram, a meeting attendee, said. “I know that the people that broke the system can’t fix the system, right? Because they have the same mindset that they had when they broke it.”

The city is not eligible for state funding to address the debt since the audit period was missed.

“It’s because the audit has not been done, and we’re in the process,” Edison Mayor Reeves Lane said. “We just approved, tonight, to hire a company to do that for us. The ordinance was about keeping some people and keeping the police officers. And we voted to keep two, and we’re keeping three in the public works.”

The city’s attorney says this ordinance will keep city costs down for the time being. But the police department had concerns, especially after Tracie Alexander, the chief of police, resigned during the meeting due to, “other obligations.”

“Citizens call throughout the day and throughout the night with different things going on. And we’re able to respond within a timely manner,” Alexander said. “And I feel like, if the police department is not enforced, other things will happen here in the city of Edison.”

Other officers added that it will be hard to eventually rebuild the department once they have the money to do so. They say this also puts them at risk of being forced to hire bad cops who can’t find jobs in other cities and are willing to take lower pay.

“The police department should’ve never been a come-up in the first place,” Ashanti Cannon, a meeting attendee, said. “It should’ve never been an idea because, with the city that we’re in, and the crime rate that we have experienced, we don’t even need to discuss trying to dismiss the police department.”

“We need the police,” Ingram said. “If we don’t have the police, then what do we have? We’re having to wait in the sheriff to come 30 to 45 minutes here to handle what we need to be handled. We only have two now, so how is it that two police salaries can compensate for the $400,000 deficit that we’re experiencing? So it makes no sense to me.”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any new developments.

