APD searching for critically missing woman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a critically missing woman.

Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive. She has a history of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to APD.

Officials describe Cox as standing at 5′5 and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and capri pants. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts is asked to contact Albany police at (229) 431-2100.

