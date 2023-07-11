Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

APD searching for critically missing woman

Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive.
Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a critically missing woman.

Marilyn Cox, 46, was last seen in the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive. She has a history of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to APD.

Officials describe Cox as standing at 5′5 and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and capri pants. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts is asked to contact Albany police at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County...
1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest on Monday
Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away, driver charged
Today, family and friends gathered around to celebrate Nigel Brown's 11th Birthday. His life...
Family and friends come together to celebrate Nigel Brown’s 11th birthday

Latest News

Fowler and other members of the rotary club speaking with incoming freshmen.
Albany Rotary Club members seek to help incoming high school freshman football players
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
The organization will be hosting a town hall on July 12 at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at 200...
New Americus outreach ministry aims to curb youth gun violence
The investigation into Tilley began after an online tip was made to the National Center for...
Coffee Co. man arrested on child sex crime charges