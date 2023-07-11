Albany Rotary Club members seek to help incoming high school freshman football players

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, incoming freshmen who will play football at Dougherty High School, Monroe High School and Westover High School all got together and it wasn’t for a scrimmage game.

People in the community, specifically the Albany Rotary Club, wanted to invest in their futures.

“We want them to stay on the right track. But sometimes people have to reach back to help these kids and remind them,” Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said. “I mean, most of them want to play NFL football, so in order to play NFL football, you gotta get your lessons. You gotta do what’s right.”

Rotary members say it’s easy for young people, especially football players, to make life-changing decisions if they’re not under the right influence. And that they want to do everything in their power to help them make wise choices.

“A lot of times when you’re a football player, it’s a high-profile position so if you derail and get off track, people are going to hear about it,” Rotary Club Member Tommy Sharpe said. “The football program, it does a lot of good in the community. It includes teamwork, sacrifice. You’re all working towards a greater good.”

Kyson Mallard, who is an incoming freshman at Westover High School, says following the direction of positive community members like those at the Boy & Girls Club has helped him a lot.

Mallard says after he graduates high school, he wants to go on to play for the University of Georgia and eventually play for the NFL.

“We have to go through a lot,” Mallard said. ”We have to stay away from all the drama. We can’t do all the stuff that regular kids do. You know, we have to keep our bodies right, keep our minds right, keep our grades up. So, we just have to do different things than regular people.”

Sharpe knows that struggle, as he played at Westover High School before graduating in 2000.

“Football has just made a tremendous impact in so many young men’s lives,” Sharpe said. “And with all the negative parts about concussions and player safety, there’s a very positive element to football as well. The structure it provides, the leadership, the sacrifice that you learn. And the positive influence that your coaches provide.”

Fowler says the rotary club will have more upcoming community events in the future. He was recently named the first black rotary club president in Albany late last month.

