3 arrested in connection to Valdosta armed robbery, other charges pending in Fla.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were arrested on Friday in connection to an armed robbery in Valdosta.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to a residence in the 800 block of East Brookwood Place after a citizen called 911 to report that he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told officers that four men came into his yard as he was getting out of his vehicle. He said that one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and then hit him in the head.

According to the report, the suspects took personal belongings from him before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Thursday, VPD detectives received information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Clearwater Police Department that they were seeking help in two separate carjacking attempts where the offenders shot at the victims.

Detectives in Florida identified the getaway vehicle as being the vehicle stolen on East Brookwood Place, according to a VPD release.

Later on Thursday, VPD patrol officers recovered the stolen vehicle behind a residence.

On Friday, VPD detectives identified the suspects as Jaquavius McClain, 17, Tyquan Henderson, 19, and Christopher Riley, 29. Both Henderson and McClain are residents of Valdosta.

Detectives received information that the three suspects were living in different apartments in Ora Lee West in the 600 block of East Ann Street in Valdosta.

VPD says through their investigation, the suspects stole the vehicle in Valdosta, then drove to Clearwater, Florida, where they tried to carjack another victim while shooting at them.

The offenders then fled Clearwater and attempted to carjack another victim in Ocala, Florida on their way back to Valdosta. A victim was injured after the suspects reportedly shot at them, per VPD.

McClain, Henderson and Riley are charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by taking. All three were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“This is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together. All three agencies mutually shared information, communicated, and were able to identify these individuals, which resulted in quick arrests,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Detectives from Clearwater, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and VPD detectives worked together to conduct their investigations. All three suspects are facing charges in those jurisdictions as well.

Valdosta police have not yet released information on the fourth possible suspect.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.