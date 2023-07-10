Ask the Expert
Youth runner runs 1 mile in honor of fallen Crisp Co. deputy

Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne(Crisp County Sheriff's office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A youth runner with Running 4 Heroes Inc. ran one mile in honor of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed on Wednesday.

The runner, Andrew, ran one mile while carrying a Blue Line Flag on Sunday.

Deputy Tyee Browne will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon.

WALB will be covering the precession route and WALB’s Alicia Lewis will be covering the funeral on WALB News 10 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

