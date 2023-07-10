Valdosta man battling MS receives relief after 21 years

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that is currently affecting over 2 million people worldwide. But one Valdosta man says he has found a way to make MS affect his daily routine a little bit less.

Laurence Sanders, 71, was first diagnosed with MS in 2001. After 21 years, he received relief he never knew was available through an electrical stimulation device called Bioness L300, an electrical stimulation device.

“I was running one day, and the next day, I couldn’t run,” Sanders said.

For some people, MS can cause people to lose their ability to see clearly, write, speak or walk. For Sanders, he has foot drop issues on his right foot. It hasn’t been as much of an issue since he invested in Bioness.

“Without this device, if I’m walking alone, I have to think of every step I take to not stub a toe and then end up eating the brick wall. It’s a problem, “ Sanders said. “It senses your foot is coming up, and instead of letting you drag it, it forces your toe up.”

Sanders is able to maintain a full-time job and be more active in his grandchildren’s lives because of this device.

This is the BionessL300 that is battery operated. (Source: WALB)

“It’s not as if I’ve gained anything back, MS doesn’t work that way. But I overcame through this, more than I would’ve without it,” Sanders said. “It gives me the freedom of not having to think through every step I take.”

Healthcare professionals say this device can decrease fall risk as well as give people who are diagnosed the opportunity to walk more comfortably and normally.

“It basically takes the place of what your brain would do for your muscles after having a stroke, a spinal cord injury or any sort of neurological disorder,” Christy Miles, a physical therapist for South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC), said. “Instead of the signal going from your brain to your muscles, because that’s interrupted after the injury, the device mimics that signal to the muscles instead.”

Approximately 200 new cases of MS are diagnosed in the U.S. each week. This new device is one of many non-medication options available.

“I just took it for granted that, that’s the way it had to be,” Sanders said. “My one advice is, don’t take anything for granted. Especially in today’s world where there’s new procedures and new products. It’s something worth fighting for.”

MS affects everyone differently, so this electrical stimulation device may not work for everyone battling the disease.

“A lot of people would just walk as I did. And initially walk away from Bioness because we’ve got other budgeted items. And I was wrong with what it will actually change,” Sanders said.

Sanders says after experiencing the before and after effects of this device, he wants to educate the community on non-medical options available.

