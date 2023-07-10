Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta man battling MS receives relief after 21 years

A man who has been battling multiple sclerosis has discovered relief through electrical stimulation.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that is currently affecting over 2 million people worldwide. But one Valdosta man says he has found a way to make MS affect his daily routine a little bit less.

Laurence Sanders, 71, was first diagnosed with MS in 2001. After 21 years, he received relief he never knew was available through an electrical stimulation device called Bioness L300, an electrical stimulation device.

“I was running one day, and the next day, I couldn’t run,” Sanders said.

For some people, MS can cause people to lose their ability to see clearly, write, speak or walk. For Sanders, he has foot drop issues on his right foot. It hasn’t been as much of an issue since he invested in Bioness.

“Without this device, if I’m walking alone, I have to think of every step I take to not stub a toe and then end up eating the brick wall. It’s a problem, “ Sanders said. “It senses your foot is coming up, and instead of letting you drag it, it forces your toe up.”

Sanders is able to maintain a full-time job and be more active in his grandchildren’s lives because of this device.

This is the BionessL300 that is battery operated.
This is the BionessL300 that is battery operated.(Source: WALB)

“It’s not as if I’ve gained anything back, MS doesn’t work that way. But I overcame through this, more than I would’ve without it,” Sanders said. “It gives me the freedom of not having to think through every step I take.”

Healthcare professionals say this device can decrease fall risk as well as give people who are diagnosed the opportunity to walk more comfortably and normally.

“It basically takes the place of what your brain would do for your muscles after having a stroke, a spinal cord injury or any sort of neurological disorder,” Christy Miles, a physical therapist for South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC), said. “Instead of the signal going from your brain to your muscles, because that’s interrupted after the injury, the device mimics that signal to the muscles instead.”

Approximately 200 new cases of MS are diagnosed in the U.S. each week. This new device is one of many non-medication options available.

“I just took it for granted that, that’s the way it had to be,” Sanders said. “My one advice is, don’t take anything for granted. Especially in today’s world where there’s new procedures and new products. It’s something worth fighting for.”

MS affects everyone differently, so this electrical stimulation device may not work for everyone battling the disease.

“A lot of people would just walk as I did. And initially walk away from Bioness because we’ve got other budgeted items. And I was wrong with what it will actually change,” Sanders said.

Sanders says after experiencing the before and after effects of this device, he wants to educate the community on non-medical options available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away, driver charged
No one was hurt after thieves reportedly broke in to get recycled material.
Contractor: Albany building collapses after thieves steal door
As GSP investigates crash, vigil set for 6:00
UPS workers prepare to picket in Georgia
Georgia UPS workers prepare for strike, demand better wages and conditions

Latest News

How damaging heavy alcohol use can be
How getting better sleep could help you live longer
Electrical stimulation brings relief for man battling multiple sclerosis
Shonda Bell cares for both of her parents who have Alzheimer’s, and is passionate about...
Albany woman feels hopeful after FDA fully approves Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi