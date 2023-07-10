Ask the Expert
Plan for a few mostly dry days

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following showers and storms early Monday, it’s been much quieter through the afternoon. As a front slides south, isolated showers gradually are diminishing early evening. Behind the boundary drier air is filtering in across SGA. We’ll have a few mostly dry days with the garden variety of afternoon showers before rain chances ramp up later in the week.

High pressure anchors over the region allowing summer heat and humidity to rise. Highs top near to slightly above average low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s. Feels like readings will top 100° and slide toward 105°+ into the weekend.

In the tropics, there’s a disturbance over the Atlantic which is hundreds of miles NE of Bermuda. There’s a 40% chance of the system becoming a tropical depression over the next 7 days however it poses no threat to the lower 48.

Forecasters attribute the plume of Saharan Dust for suppressing tropical development in the Atlantic. Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

