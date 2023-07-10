Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Person arrested after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1) on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.

There are no injuries reported. The driver has been arrested and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police are on the scene.

Fort Stewart personnel say there is no active threat this time and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away, driver charged
No one was hurt after thieves reportedly broke in to get recycled material.
Contractor: Albany building collapses after thieves steal door
As GSP investigates crash, vigil set for 6:00
Photo of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges

Latest News

Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Youth runner runs 1 mile in honor of fallen Crisp Co. deputy
Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor
WALB will keep an updated list of roadways, traffic lights and any other areas affected by...
Flooded roadways, traffic light outages reported in Albany