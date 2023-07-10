Flooded roadways, traffic light outages reported in Albany
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Strong storms on Monday morning have caused issues throughout Albany.
The city of Albany has released a list of intersections and roads affected by the weather.
Flooded areas include:
- Nottingham Way/Sharon Avenue
- 100 Block of N. Madison Street
- 600 Block of N. Cleveland Street
- S. McKinley Street/ W. Oglethorpe Boulevard
- 8th Avenue/ N. Van Buren Street
Traffic lights are out at:
- Dawson Road/North Slappey Boulevard
- W. Broad Avenue/S. Jackson Street
- N. Slappey Boulevard/W. Broad Avenue
- N. Slappey Boulevard/Gillionville Road
- N. Slappey Boulevard/ Pine Avenue
