Flooded roadways, traffic light outages reported in Albany

WALB will keep an updated list of roadways, traffic lights and any other areas affected by Monday's storms.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Strong storms on Monday morning have caused issues throughout Albany.

The city of Albany has released a list of intersections and roads affected by the weather.

Flooded areas include:

  • Nottingham Way/Sharon Avenue
  • 100 Block of N. Madison Street
  • 600 Block of N. Cleveland Street
  • S. McKinley Street/ W. Oglethorpe Boulevard
  • 8th Avenue/ N. Van Buren Street

Traffic lights are out at:

  • Dawson Road/North Slappey Boulevard
  • W. Broad Avenue/S. Jackson Street
  • N. Slappey Boulevard/W. Broad Avenue
  • N. Slappey Boulevard/Gillionville Road
  • N. Slappey Boulevard/ Pine Avenue
  • Streets flooded at the following location

