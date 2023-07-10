Flooded roadways, traffic light outages reported in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Strong storms on Monday morning have caused issues throughout Albany.

The city of Albany has released a list of intersections and roads affected by the weather.

Flooded areas include:

Nottingham Way/Sharon Avenue

100 Block of N. Madison Street

600 Block of N. Cleveland Street

S. McKinley Street/ W. Oglethorpe Boulevard

8th Avenue/ N. Van Buren Street

Traffic lights are out at:

Dawson Road/North Slappey Boulevard

W. Broad Avenue/S. Jackson Street

N. Slappey Boulevard/W. Broad Avenue

N. Slappey Boulevard/Gillionville Road

N. Slappey Boulevard/ Pine Avenue

Streets flooded at the following location

