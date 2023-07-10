Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest on Monday

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The procession and funeral for a Crisp County deputy who died after being shot during a traffic stop will happen on Monday.

WALB will stream live coverage of the funeral procession starting at 11:30 a.m.

A first responder’s escort will also follow the procession at 12:30 p.m.

Deputy Tyee Browne’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium at the corner of South Pecan St. and East 24th Ave.

The funeral is open to community members and the public.

