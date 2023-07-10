Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest on Monday
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The procession and funeral for a Crisp County deputy who died after being shot during a traffic stop will happen on Monday.
WALB will stream live coverage of the funeral procession starting at 11:30 a.m.
A first responder’s escort will also follow the procession at 12:30 p.m.
Deputy Tyee Browne’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium at the corner of South Pecan St. and East 24th Ave.
The funeral is open to community members and the public.
