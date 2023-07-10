Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest on Monday

Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The procession and funeral for a Crisp County deputy who died after being shot during a traffic stop will happen on Monday.

WALB will stream live coverage of the funeral procession starting at 11:30 a.m.

A first responder’s escort will also follow the procession at 12:30 p.m.

Deputy Tyee Browne’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium at the corner of South Pecan St. and East 24th Ave.

The funeral is open to community members and the public.

Our previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away, driver charged
As GSP investigates crash, vigil set for 6:00
No one was hurt after thieves reportedly broke in to get recycled material.
Contractor: Albany building collapses after thieves steal door
Photo of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges

Latest News

The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus
The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus
The exhibit will be open from Saturday until Wednesday and will feature the works of Georgia...
Georgia native depicts life in segregated South in new Tifton art exhibit
More flyers for Brooklyn at a local business in Sylvester.
Sylvester community raises money for 9-year-old hit and run victim
Sylvester community raises money for 9-year-old hit and run victim