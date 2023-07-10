Atlanta native, Georgia Tech grad advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The historic run by Atlanta native Chris Eubanks continues with his upset win over the No. 5 seed on Monday.

The 27-year-old Georgia Tech grad took down Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets to reach the quarterfinals.

Eubanks attended Westlake High School and went on to become a two-time NCAA All-American at Georgia Tech

Eubanks the entertainer 🇺🇸@chris_eubanks96 takes down No.5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets to reach the QF on #Wimbledon debut pic.twitter.com/1U9cHr67v1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

