Atlanta native, Georgia Tech grad advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The historic run by Atlanta native Chris Eubanks continues with his upset win over the No. 5 seed on Monday.
The 27-year-old Georgia Tech grad took down Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets to reach the quarterfinals.
Eubanks attended Westlake High School and went on to become a two-time NCAA All-American at Georgia Tech
