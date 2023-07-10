1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GPS) is currently investigating a fatal crash on Highway 112.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Highway 112 south of Frazier Road in Mitchell County.

According to officials, an investigation found that a Mazda pickup truck with three passengers, driven by Scotty Lloyd, 51, was going around a curve on Highway 112 and was approaching a tractor-trailer. The pickup truck hydroplaned causing Lloyd to lose control and collide with the front of the tractor-trailer.

After the impact, the tractor-trailer then went over the pickup truck.

Lloyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers in the truck were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

A GSP SCTR team is assisting with this investigation.

