Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 dead in Mitchell Co. crash involving tractor-trailer, GSP investigating

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County...
At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Highway 112 south of Frazier Road in Mitchell County.(WTOC)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GPS) is currently investigating a fatal crash on Highway 112.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, GSP troopers were requested by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Highway 112 south of Frazier Road in Mitchell County.

According to officials, an investigation found that a Mazda pickup truck with three passengers, driven by Scotty Lloyd, 51, was going around a curve on Highway 112 and was approaching a tractor-trailer. The pickup truck hydroplaned causing Lloyd to lose control and collide with the front of the tractor-trailer.

After the impact, the tractor-trailer then went over the pickup truck.

Lloyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers in the truck were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

A GSP SCTR team is assisting with this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting events to help parents and...
Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school
Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away, driver charged
No one was hurt after thieves reportedly broke in to get recycled material.
Contractor: Albany building collapses after thieves steal door
As GSP investigates crash, vigil set for 6:00
UPS workers prepare to picket in Georgia
Georgia UPS workers prepare for strike, demand better wages and conditions

Latest News

Summer heat calls for more air condition units. Experts suggest getting routine maintenance at...
Call for air conditioning units increase as temperatures rise
Call for air conditioning units increase as temperatures rise
Electrical stimulation brings relief for man battling multiple sclerosis
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person arrested after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters