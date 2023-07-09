Southwest Ga. prepares for students to head back to school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back-to-school season is not as far away as we think.

Many stores already have their yearly back-to-school sections up. Target is already offering back-to-school deals for teachers and students in July. That is around a month before school officially starts back up in August.

Many Southwest Georgia counties and school districts are hosting back-to-school events for students and parents to have some fun while getting free or low-cost school supplies.

Here is a comprehensive list of back-to-school events happening in Southwest Georgia in July and August:

July

Calhoun County will host a Back to School Bash where students can get free school supplies and free snow cone vouchers for the Kona Ice truck that will be at the event. The event will be on Thursday, July 13, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Old Lion’s Club Building in Edison.

There will be a Back To School event on Saturday where attendees can get free bags and school supplies, play games like hopscotch, ring toss and tug of war, and enjoy free food. The event will be on July 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on 938 North Avenue in Ashburn.

iPledge Community Resources will host a Back To School Bash , sponsored by the Cook County Board of Education. The event will include a backpack giveaway with supplies included, free haircuts and free food and drinks. The Back To School Bash will be on July 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Cook County High School gym.

The Thomas County Department of Family and Children Services is hosting a Back to School giveaway on July 29 at 9 a.m. at 460 Smith Avenue in Thomasville.

The Grady County School District will be hosting a Back-2-School Blitz on July 29 from 9-11 a.m. at the Cairo High School gym.

August

The Ashburn Police Department is hosting a free National Night Out event where attendees can get school supplies while enjoying music, games and food. The event will be on August 1 from 6-9 p.m. at Heritage Park behind Colony Bank.

The city of Valdosta will be hosting a Back-To-School Community Block Party where attendees can grab a free backpack and school supplies, as well as get free haircuts at the Women’s Building. The block party will be on August 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Drexel Park. Contact Anetra Riley at (229) 671-3617 or ariley@valdostacity.com for more information.

WALB will continue to update the list of events.

