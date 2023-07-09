Ask the Expert
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Fulton police report obtained by Atlanta News First detailed what led up to the arrest of Mayor Khalid Kamau on Saturday.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Cascade Palmetto Highway around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The homeowner identified as Jack Lecroy told police that he received a notification of surveillance on his phone around 6:52 a.m. that someone was walking onto his property.

Lecroy told police he saw the man, later identified as Kamau walking up the driveway of his property toward his home and lake house. He said by the time he got into his truck, he saw Kamau inside his lake house and didn’t know what he was doing so he approached cautiously.

According to the police report, Lecroy told Kamau to “stay put” because he didn’t want him to get closer. While talking to the police over the phone, Lecroy said Kamau started to walk away through his yard. Lecroy then shouted, “Stay put,” but Kamau allegedly said, “I don’t have to listen to you, and you can’t give me orders.”

Lecroy told police that Kamau allegedly didn’t identify himself as the mayor of South Fulton until Lecroy put his gun down.

Police said Kamau told officers that he was driving by the listed home and taking his dog to the park. At that time, he decided to stop and look at the lake house. Kamau told police that the property “is his dream home and he would like to purchase the property.”

He told police he was “aware” he was criminal trespassing onto Lecroy’s property.

Kamau told police as he was leaving the lake house Lecroy said, “If you take another step, I’m going to shoot you.” He responded, “Are you going to shoot me while I’m walking away?” He then identified himself as the mayor and apologized and said he thought the home was “abandoned,” according to the police report.

The city released a statement regarding the investigation on Saturday saying:

Mayor Kamau faces criminal trespass and burglary in the first-degree charges, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told Atlanta News First.

According to the Fulton County Superior Court, Mayor Kamau was given a bond of $11,000.

Kamau is due in court on Sept. 12, according to the police report.

The city released the following statement on Sunday saying:

