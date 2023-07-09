First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More storms are possible into the night due to an upper-level trough in the area. There is a Marginal Risk in the area which highlights the chance for all modes of severe weather including damaging winds, small hail, and flash flooding. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s. There will be a lift in the atmosphere to create more scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms into Monday. A few of those storms could be strong or even severe with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall producing some flash flooding threats. The wettest day of the week is expected to be Monday due to a frontal system that continues to slide through.

Storms will continue into portions of Tuesday due to a stationary front, but most storms will stay to our south. However, storms cannot be ruled out due to daytime heating. We will see temperatures in the upper 80s on Monday, but highs in the low 90s on Tuesday with lows on both days in the low to mid 70s. By the middle of the week, the upper-level trough begins to lift northward. This will help us get back to our normal summertime pattern of heat, humidity, and isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will begin to rise into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values back to the triple digits. Lows overnight will fall into the low to mid-70s.

