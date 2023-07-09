Family and friends come together to celebrate Nigel Brown’s 11th birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nigel Brown would be celebrating his 11th birthday today, but his life was cut short due to gun violence in Albany.

“Happy birthday, and momma got you a Batman something, something with Batman or a new Batman something. So yes, that’s what we would do,” Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown’s mother, said.

Many people gathered on Sunday to share their thoughts about who Nigel was. His favorite superhero was Batman and that truly was reflected on Sunday.

All the cases that go unsolved are turned over to the Investigation Homicide Unit with the Albany Police Department (APD). Investigator Terrance Bryant said he will continue to fight for justice for this family.

“This is a very particular case because I have children and it touches my heart because a child has been lost. Children are the future of tomorrow, and this young man will never be able to show the full potential of what he could bring to society,” Bryant said.

Even though Nigel is not physically here, his mom says the police’s presence at his party is something he would’ve loved.

“I feel really good about that knowing that they did come out, took time out of their schedule,” Yolander said. “Every day is a workday for them, but they took time out and support us and even provide us with some good news I would say on his birthday.”

The family said that they are confident this case will be prosecuted fully and come to a close with justice for Nigel.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.