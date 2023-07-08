Weekend storms may pack a punch

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with highs low-mid 90s and feels like readings 99-104° Friday afternoon. Am active end to the day as isolated showers and thunderstorms became scattered and strong producing lots of lightning, heavy downpours and gusty winds. The activity gradually ends by midnight otherwise overnight warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

For the weekend, not as wet starting out with isolated showers on Saturday however showers and storms are likely on Sunday. A series of disturbances will push into the SE enhancing the potential for widespread storms some of which may become severe. SPC has outlined SGA in a Marginal and Slight Risk for severe storms on Sunday. Storms will bring threats of damaging wind, hail and heavy rain which may cause flash flooding.

Numerous showers and storms on Monday will keep highs in the 80s. There’s a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall which means flash flooding remains possible.

Daily rain likely through the week while temperatures hold near average.

