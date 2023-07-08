Ross Chastain visits South Georgia ahead of Quaker 400 to promote “use your melon” campaign

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - In Cordele, you can always find chopped-off school buses iconic to watermelon farming. It’s something NASCAR Ross Chastain almost found himself driving every day, instead of his racecar.

The Cup Series driver made a stop at the Cordele State Farmer’s Market ahead of his race in Atlanta on Sunday. “To get to come back, come a day early out here to the watermelon capital of the world right now. My family’s harvesting watermelons from other family farms just like ours and this where I would be if I wasn’t a NASCAR driver, I’d be here in the south of Cordele you know selling watermelons” said Chastain.

Ross Chastain unloads "use your melon" car at Cordele State Farmer's Market (WALB)

Chastain’s family lives in South Georgia where they own and operate a watermelon farm. On behalf the Office of Georgia Highway Safety, he used the visit as an opportunity to promote the “Use your Melon Campaign.”

The 30-year old said “Being an eight-generation watermelon farmer, we were looking for something more than chase checkered flags and we came up with protect your melon, use your melon. It’s a simple Idea of buckling your seatbelt and protecting your melon. Or using your melon and not not driving home sober or intoxicated or impaired.”

Fans came out to support the campaign and meet the driver before he makes the travel two hours North to Atlanta. In less than 48 hours, Ross Chastain preparing to race in the Quaker state 400, where hopefully instead of selling these watermelons, he’ll be smashing them.

The green flag will drop at 7pm at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. A time that’s a little unusual for a NASCAR race. With temperatures rising throughout the nation, it’s a change he with open arms saying “We’re feeling the heat right now in the middle of the day. The night race is a much welcome change in the schedule so I’m just as grateful in the car as if I was a fan like I was growing up.”

Ross Chastain after first win of the season in Nashville (WALB)

The worldwide express driver has already punched his ticket to the postseason as he’s coming off his first win of the season in Nashville two weeks ago. He celebrated the victory by hopping on the top of his car and smashing an entire watermelon before picking it up and taking a bit. When asked about the victory he said “Oh just great feelings that we were able to win it’s so tough in the cup series. Just life goals and now come to Atlanta hopefully get a win.”

Chastain is currently third in points and 5th in the playoff standings.

