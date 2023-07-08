Ask the Expert
The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Columbus

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dessert store just opened its doors in Columbus this week.

The Peach Cobbler Factory is known for their cinnamon rolls, pudding, cookies, and of course, cobbler. Their goal is to bring the nostalgia of grandma’s cooking to the Columbus area.

The grand opening was held at the store located at 2511 Airport Thruway Suite A, in Columbus.

Franchisee owner of the Peach Cobbler Factory Denitra Hardnett talked to with News Leader 9 about what brought this delicious treat to the fountain city.

”We live here, we were born and raised right here in Columbus. And so, we visited one of the locations in Atlanta, and we loved it and thought it would be a good concept to bring back to our great city. It has been amazing,” says Hardnett.

The store is open Monday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

