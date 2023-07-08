Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New floor padding in Moultrie pool reduces slips by 50%

The National Recreation and Park Association has conducted research over the years and created a flooring standard for community pools.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Kids in Moultrie are already enjoying new upgrades to the pools operated by the Parks and Recreation Authority.

Parents can rest easy, now that the pool follows the National Recreation and Park Association’s (NRPA) standards.

The new Life Floor padding will help prevent any slips or falls. This new installment has already reduced the number of slips by 50 percent.

“Before we had a lot of slips and falls and now, we don’t have as many slips and falls and if they do fall it’s a cushioned area for them, so it’s not as hard as concrete,” Shyanna Corman, aquatics director for the City of Moultrie, said.

The NRPA has conducted research over the years and created a flooring standard for community pools.

“We became familiar with the product after aquatic renovation in 2020 at our new splash pad. So, it was kind of a no-brainer to add that product over here when we went through that renovation,” Maggie Davidson, executive director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority, said.

One family is from Dawson and comes to the Moultrie Northwest Pool specifically for the new upgrades.

“I love the new floor, the way the lifeguards are always on duty, the fence, the managers, Maggie and everyone is generous love it,” Janztsen Richardson, a Dawson resident, said.

Corman said she has truly seen the benefits of the transformation.

“I feel very appreciative of the Moultrie Parks and Rec. I’ve actually worked here since I was 16. I started as a lifeguard here at this pool before we did all the renovations. So, I’ve actually seen this go from what it used to be to what it is now,” Corman said.

The community has responded well to this addition and it is the most widely used pool by those in the community.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away, driver charged
More flyers for Brooklyn at a local business in Sylvester.
Sylvester community raises money for 9-year-old hit and run victim
No one was hurt after thieves reportedly broke in to get recycled material.
Contractor: Albany building collapses after thieves steal door
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Photo of the alleged suspects that were involved in shooting fireworks inside a Lee County...
PHOTOS: Sheriff’s office looking to identify suspects who set off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart

Latest News

Photo of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
South Fulton mayor arrested on multiple charges, granted $11K bond
New floor padding in Moultrie pool reduces slips by 50%
The exhibit will be open from Saturday until Wednesday and will feature the works of Georgia...
Georgia native depicts life in segregated South in new Tifton art exhibit
Flyer for 9-year-old Brookyln Harris at a Sylvester business.
9-year-old struck during Albany hit and run passes away, driver charged