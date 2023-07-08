New floor padding in Moultrie pool reduces slips by 50%

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Kids in Moultrie are already enjoying new upgrades to the pools operated by the Parks and Recreation Authority.

Parents can rest easy, now that the pool follows the National Recreation and Park Association’s (NRPA) standards.

The new Life Floor padding will help prevent any slips or falls. This new installment has already reduced the number of slips by 50 percent.

“Before we had a lot of slips and falls and now, we don’t have as many slips and falls and if they do fall it’s a cushioned area for them, so it’s not as hard as concrete,” Shyanna Corman, aquatics director for the City of Moultrie, said.

The NRPA has conducted research over the years and created a flooring standard for community pools.

“We became familiar with the product after aquatic renovation in 2020 at our new splash pad. So, it was kind of a no-brainer to add that product over here when we went through that renovation,” Maggie Davidson, executive director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority, said.

One family is from Dawson and comes to the Moultrie Northwest Pool specifically for the new upgrades.

“I love the new floor, the way the lifeguards are always on duty, the fence, the managers, Maggie and everyone is generous love it,” Janztsen Richardson, a Dawson resident, said.

Corman said she has truly seen the benefits of the transformation.

“I feel very appreciative of the Moultrie Parks and Rec. I’ve actually worked here since I was 16. I started as a lifeguard here at this pool before we did all the renovations. So, I’ve actually seen this go from what it used to be to what it is now,” Corman said.

The community has responded well to this addition and it is the most widely used pool by those in the community.

