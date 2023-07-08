Georgia UPS workers prepare for strike, demand better wages and conditions

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of UPS workers gathered in Griffin on Saturday morning to practice a picket line as negotiations between UPS and its employees from all over the United States reached a stalemate.

Some UPS workers in metro Atlanta said they’re prepared to strike if the two sides can’t reach a deal by the Aug. 1 deadline. The strike would impact hundreds of thousands of workers across the United States.

“We are practicing in case negotiations are not reached that fulfill our demands. There will be no service happening in or out of these buildings. We are practicing for the real day on August 1st. UPS trucks will come to a screeching halt nationwide and it’s going to cause a lot of issues,” said part-time UPS employee Jess Lister.

Lister, who works at a UPS in Georgia, said the biggest thing that many employees are fighting for is better working conditions and better wages.

“We get poverty wages for doing back-breaking work. We create astronomical profits for this company, we know the money is there. We know the value of our labor and we’re demanding that it is returned to us.

The company wants a deal that will satisfy workers, customers, and investors while enabling UPS to fend off non-unionized competitors like FedEx Corp and Amazon.com.

“We need no forced overtime. We have families and we want to spend time with them as well. We care greatly about our customers. We bust our butts every day to make sure that we make great service. All we want is a strong contract,” said Lister.

RELATED: 25 years after the last one, Teamsters approve strike against UPS

According to a union statement, UPS Teamsters voted by “an overwhelming 97 percent to authorize a strike, giving the union maximum leverage to win demands at the bargaining table.” Negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS began on April 17.

The Teamsters represent about 340,000 UPS employees, more than half of the company’s workforce, the Associated Press reported. A quarter of a century ago, 185,000 UPS employees walked off the job for 15 days after a contract dispute.

Wages and profits remain the main sticking points between the world’s top parcel service and the powerful labor union. The starting pay for part-time workers who handle packages in UPS warehouses is $15.50 an hour, which workers say is not a sustainable wage. Roughly half of UPS Teamsters’ positions are part-time warehouse jobs.

“We need starting wages of $25 for part-time workers,” said Lister. “We’re just fighting for a good, fair, strong contract. Unfair discipline and harassment, we need protections around that. We need better wages for all across the board.”

RELATED: UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal

UPS previously acknowledged the Teamsters’ vote. “The results do not mean a strike is imminent and do not impact our current business operations in any way,” the company previously said in a statement. “Authorization votes and approvals are normal steps in labor union negotiations. We continue to make progress on key issues and remain confident that we will reach an agreement that provides wins for our employees, the Teamsters, our company, and our customers.”

If a strike happens, it’s expected to be one of the biggest - if not the biggest - company walkout in U.S. history, carrying with it far-reaching implications for the economy, according to the Associated Press.

The Teamsters want an agreement that shares billions of dollars in UPS profit with workers and helps to recruit new members.

The economic impacts of a UPS strike could be enormous. The company said it delivers the equivalent of about 6% of the nation’s gross domestic product. It delivers around 25 million packages a day, representing about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. That’s about 10 million parcels more than it delivered each day in the years leading up to the pandemic.

The contract between Teamsters and UPS expires on July 31.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.