Georgia native depicts life in segregated South in new Tifton art exhibit

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Syd Blackmarr Arts Center in Tifton will feature a Georgia artist in its newest free exhibit.

The exhibit will feature art from Georgia native Annie Greene. Green is a painter, craftswoman and retired educator, whose paintings frequently reflect culturally and socially relevant images of her life as an African American in the rural South.

Greene is best known for her yarn paintings. Her art style uses colorful knitting yarns outlined in black embroidery thread.

“What Color is Water: Growing Up Black in a Segregated South” will tell Greene’s life story from youth until after desegregation.

“This exhibit reminds us of inequities many would like to forget – racial segregation of all public and private facilities, schools, bathrooms, water fountains, hotels, restaurants, transportation and entertainment,” a statement from Downtown Tifton said.

One of Greene’s paintings shows children playing in front of a Rosenwald School. The Rosenwald School project was a partnership between Booker T. Washington at Tuskegee University and Julius Rosenwald, a businessman philanthropist in Chicago. The project built almost 5,000 schools across the rural South in the first half of the 1900s to educate African American children.

The Tift County Industrial School was built with the help of a grant from the Rosenwald Fund.

The free exhibit will be at the Syd Blackmarr Arts Center from Saturday, July 8, to Wednesday, July 12.

